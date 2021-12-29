BATT-MAN 2 Click is a compact add-on board representing an advanced battery and power management solution. This board features the MAX77654, a single inductor, multiple-output (SIMO) power management IC (PMIC) from Analog Devices. This I2C programmable board features a buck-boost regulator that provides three independently programmable power rails from a single inductor. Also, it has one 100mA LDO output with ripple rejection for audio and other noise-sensitive applications and a highly-configurable linear charger that supports a wide range of Li+ battery capacities featuring battery temperature monitoring for additional safety (JEITA).

This Click board™ is suitable as a battery charging and power supply solution for low-power applications where size and efficiency are critical.

For more information about BATT-MAN 2 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE