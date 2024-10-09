BATT Boost 2 Click featuring coin-cell battery-life booster with adaptive power optimization

Extend the battery life of non-rechargeable primary batteries using the NBM7100A

BATT Boost 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed to extend the battery life of non-rechargeable, primary batteries in low-power applications. Powered by the NBM7100A coin-cell battery-life booster from Nexperia, it offers exceptional performance and efficiency.

KEY FEATURES:

Adaptive power optimization: Intelligently adjusts power consumption to maximize battery life

High current capability: Handles bursts of current up to 200mA without depleting the battery

Dual output terminals: Provides separate outputs for high pulse load applications (VDH) and always-on components (VDP)

I2C communication: Enables easy integration with microcontrollers

Low power consumption: Minimizes power consumption when not in use

APPLICATIONS:



Extend battery life for wireless sensors operating on primary batteries

Improve battery life in battery-powered industrial equipment

Increase battery life in wearable devices like fitness trackers or smartwatches

Your MIKROE