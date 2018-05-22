Barometric pressure sensor - Altitude 2 click

How do you define altitude? By measuring atmospheric pressure - the lower the pressure, the higher the altitude. That is how our new Click board, Altitude 2 click, measures altitude for you.

So, if you are planning to climb a mountain or the hill next to your house, Altitude 2 click will help you with the data necessary for bragging.

High-resolution barometric pressure measurement

Altitude 2 click provides very accurate measurements of temperature and atmospheric pressure, which can be used to calculate the altitude with a high resolution of 20cm per step.

The device also includes features such as the ultra-low noise delta-sigma 24bit ADC, low power consumption, fast conversion times, pre-programmed unique compensation values, and more (you can find all the information on the product page).

You can use Altitude 2 click in all sorts of applications, from creating a small gadget for your bike to making a whole home weather station. Whether you're an avid hiker, or an amateur pilot, measuring altitude with precision is going to be useful for you.

Parachutes and altimeters

The place where altitude measurement seems to be most important is skydiving. This adrenaline-filled activity could not be safely performed if it not for precise altimeters. An altimeter lets a skydiver know when is the right time (altitude) to activate their parachute.

