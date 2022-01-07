Barometer 7 Click is a compact add-on board used to measure air pressure in a specific environment. This board features the KP264XTMA1, a high-accuracy digital barometric air pressure sensor based on a capacitive principle from Infineon Technologies. The KP264XTMA1 is surface micromachined with a monolithic integrated signal conditioning circuit implemented in BiCMOS technology that converts pressure into a 10-bit digital value and sends the information via the SPI interface. It measures pressure from 40kPa up to 115kPa with an accuracy of ±1.5kPa over a wide operating temperature range.

This Click board™ is suited for various pressure-based applications, industrial, consumer, weather stations, and many more.

