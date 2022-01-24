Barometer 6 Click is a compact add-on board used to measure air pressure in a specific environment. This board features the 2SMPB-02E, a high-accuracy digital barometric air pressure sensor with low current consumption from Omron Electronics. The 2SMPB-02E has a calibration parameter for broader pressure and temperature range, features a MEMS chip for sensing air pressure and an IC chip for signal processing. It converts pressure into a 24-bit digital value and sends the information via a configurable host interface that supports SPI and I2C serial communications. It measures pressure from 30kPa up to 110kPa with an accuracy of ±50Pa over a wide operating temperature range.

This Click board™ is suited for various pressure-based applications, industrial, consumer, weather stations, and many more.

