Barometer 5 Click is a compact add-on board used to measure air pressure in a specific environment. This board features the MS5637-02BA03, a high accuracy low voltage barometric and temperature sensor from TE Connectivity Measurement Specialties. The MS5637-02BA03 includes a high-linearity pressure sensor and an ultra-low-power 24-bit ΔΣ ADC with internal factory-calibrated coefficients, providing a precise digital 24-bit pressure and temperature value, and different operation modes allowing the user to optimize for conversion speed and current consumption. It comes with a configurable host interface that supports I2C serial communication and measures pressure in a range from 300mbar up to 1.2bar with an accuracy of ±2mbar over a wide operating temperature range.

This Click board™ is suited for various pressure-based applications, especially when low power consumption is required.

For more information about Barometer 5 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE