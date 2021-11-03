Barometer 4 Click is a compact add-on board used to measure air pressure in a specific environment. This board features the ICP-10111, a high accuracy low power barometric and temperature sensor from TDK InvenSense. The ICP-10111 is based on MEMS capacitive technology providing ultra-low noise at the lowest power, enabling industry-leading relative accuracy, sensor throughput, and temperature stability. It comes with a configurable host interface that supports I2C serial communication and measures pressure in a range from 30kPa up to 110kPa with an accuracy of ±1Pa over a wide operating temperature range.

This Click board™ is suited for various pressure-based applications, especially when low power consumption is required, home appliances such as airflow control in HVAC, water level detection, vertical velocity monitoring, weather forecasting, and many more.

