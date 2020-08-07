Barometer 3 Click is a compact add-on board for applications that require digital barometric air pressure measurement. This board features the DPS368, a digital barometric air pressure sensor from Infineon. It offers high accuracy and low current consumption, capable of measuring both pressure and temperature. The pressure sensor element is based on a capacitive sensing principle that guarantees high precision during temperature changes and due to its robustness, it can be used in a harsh environment.

Its ideally suited for wearable sensors(for fitness tracking, step counting, fall detection), home appliances (for airflow control in HVAC, water level detection, intruder detection), and health care(for fall detection, airflow monitoring, smart inhaler), etc.

For more information about the Barometer 3 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe