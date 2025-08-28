Barometer 11 Click for absolute pressure measurement for automotive, industrial, and consumer applications

Get precise absolute pressure measurement for automotive, industrial, and consumer applications with KP226E3408

Barometer 11 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise absolute pressure measurement for automotive, industrial, and consumer applications. It is based on the KP226E3408, an analog absolute pressure sensor from Infineon.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

Analog Absolute Pressure Sensor: Uses a capacitive measurement principle and BiCMOS signal conditioning

Measurement Range: Measures pressures from 15kPa to 400kPa

High Accuracy: Provides a precision of ±3.8kPa

Extended Temperature Operation: Operates reliably across a wide temperature range

Flexible Output Configuration: Supports both direct analog output and digital conversion

Onboard ADC: The MCP3221 ADC can convert the analog signal to a digital output via I2C

Signal Conditioning: Uses an LMV321 op-amp for signal conditioning

Test Points: Includes four accessible test points for diagnostics and programming

APPLICATIONS:



Provides pressure data for engine management systems

Measures atmospheric pressure for weather stations and other environmental systems

Monitors pressure in various industrial processes

Can be used in handheld instruments requiring pressure data

Any application requiring stable, accurate pressure data in a flexible and compact format

For more information about Barometer 11 Click visit the official product page.



