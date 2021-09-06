BarGraph 4 Click is a compact add-on board that contains four green four-segment LED bar graph displays. This board features the TLC59283, a 16-channel, constant-current sink light-emitting diode (LED) driver from Texas Instruments. Depending on the operating VCC, each channel can be individually controlled with a simple SPI serial communications protocol compatible with 3.3V or 5V logic levels. It also comes with a constant-current value of all 16 channels set by a single resistor and one GPIO pin used to turn off all outputs during Power-On and output data latching to prevent unwanted image displays during these times.

This Click board™ is suitable for creating various types of VU meters, status indicators, different types of counters, and similar devices.

