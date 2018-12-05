BarGraph 3 click is here!

BarGraph 3 click is a display click board perfect for various types of VU meters, status indicators, and counters. The integrated circuit of the click which controls the bar graph display is produced by the Texas Instruments, labeled 74HC595. It has a very wide application in electronics.

BarGraph 3 is equipped with a five-segment LED bar graph display. This display is notable for its strong and reliable illumination of the segments. Each segment consists of three internal LEDs with a common cathode, while the anodes of all the LEDs are connected in a singular point. Thus, the number of the display bar pins is reduced to just six.

