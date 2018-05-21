10-segment multicolor display - BarGraph 2 click

We've got a new multicolor display Click board - BarGraph 2 click. Each segment on the display is made of green and red LEDs, so it's possible to mark various states in different colors. You can also adjust the brightness of the display, and dim it over the PWM.

BarGraph 2 click

BarGraph 2 click has a 10 segment bar display on the upper side of the board. The display can display different colors - this is a great way to show various properties like audio levels, current/voltage levels, a position of an encoder, etc.

This Click board™ uses three 74HC595, 8-bit serial-in, parallel-out shift registers with output latches, from Texas Instruments to drive the XGURUGX10D, a 10 segment bar graph array, from SunLED.

Now that you know all of the basics you can start building your own VU meter.

BarGraph 2 click video presentation

To see how BarGraph 2 click works with EasyMx PRO v7 development board, check out the video below:

For more information about BarGraph 2 click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika