Barcode 2 Click is an adapter add-on board that contains a computerized image recognition system that is compliant with a wide range of different 1D and 2D barcode protocols. This board features the EM3080-W, a barcode decoder chip that delivers superior performance and solid reliability with low power consumption from Newland Auto-ID Tech. Co., Ltd. Featuring excellent near-field reading, wide-viewing angle, and snappy reading, the EM3080-W also offers stunning performance on decoding poor-quality and damaged barcodes which brings greater efficiency and convenience in barcode scanning.

This Click board™ represents an ideal solution for both emerging mobile phone-based barcode applications, like coupons, e-tickets and boarding passes, and traditional applications.

For more information about Barcode 2 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe