Balancer 5 Click is an intelligent 2-cell Li-Ion battery charger, system power manager, and a battery fueled gauge Click board™.

The Balancer 5 click is based on BQ25887 controller which has some extra features enabling charging without too much hassle. This click is a perfect choice for development 2S lithium-ion (Li+) cell battery charging with cell balancing. It is optimized for USB input and it can charge 2 batteries with a voltage up to 3.3A.

