Today we give you Balancer 3 click – an overvoltage protection device, for 2-series cell lithium-ion battery packs, that incorporates a high-accuracy precision overvoltage detection circuit and automatic cell imbalance correction.

Applications of the Balancer 3 click are extremely various, from smartphones, notebook / laptops, power tools, portable equipment and instrumentation, all the way to energy storage systems (ESS). Importantly, it is able to provide output voltage at the same time.

