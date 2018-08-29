Back to school offer - specially made bundles + 10% discount on other products

The school year has already started for some and someone is getting ready for September. Getting ready for school might be a tiring process. Endless lists and expenses. We at Mikroelektronika decided to make this easier for you by offering some great bundles and a 10% discount on other products. Hurry up and take advantage of this great offer while it lasts.

ANY MikroLab for mikromedia KIT with an additional 15% discount!

You can choose any MikroLab for mikromedia KIT . You will be able to choose between many different architectures! Each kit includes a mikromedia board, Visual TFT software license, compiler license, software installation on USB card, a mikroBUS Shield for mikromedia, mikromedia workStation v7, Touch pen for the screen, mini USB and USB type A to B cable, microSD card (4GB), and 30 pieces of wire jumpers.

4G LTE click + FREE PIC clicker

Buy 4G LTE-E click and you will get PIC clicker for FREE. All you have to do is add both products to the same cart. You can choose between EU and North America version:

EasyPIC v7 + FREE accessories

Who wouldn’t like an EasyPIC v7 in his/her collection? This is a great opportunity to buy this amazing board and get FREE accessories which include LCD 2x16, GLCD 128X64 with Touch Panel, Plastic Pen, and DS1820 temperature sensor.

10% discount on all other products in our shop

If for some reason our carefully picked bundles don't fit your needs we made sure you can save some money too! Pick any other product from our online store and you will get a 10% discount.



Offer starts on August 29th 10 AM CET and ends on September 3rd 10 AM CET.



If you have any questions our friendly sales team is at your disposal. Feel free to send them an email at sales@mikroe.com



Yours sincerely,

Mikroelektronika





