B102C Click offering BLE v5.0 support and exceptional power efficiency

Reliable and efficient way to connect devices over short distances thanks to the B102C BLE module

B102C Click is a compact add-on board designed for seamless Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE) communication in various wireless applications. Featuring the B102C module from Amphenol, based on the Realtek RTL8762CMF chip, it offers advanced connectivity and energy efficiency.

KEY FEATURES:

Bluetooth 5.0 support: Enables high-speed data transfer, extended range, and low power consumption

2.4GHz communication: Operates in the 2.4GHz frequency band, commonly used for Bluetooth device

Integrated antenna: Provides a built-in antenna for convenient wireless communication

Low power consumption: Optimizes battery life for portable and battery-powered devices

Multiple interfaces: Includes UART and USB Type-C connectivity for flexible integration with different devices

Programming and debugging: Features a PROG header for easy programming and debugging using a debugger

GPIO pins: Offers general-purpose input/output pins for customization and integration with various components

APPLICATIONS:



Create proximity-based interactions (beacons) and triggers actions on nearby devices

Control lighting, HVAC, and other automation systems

Enable wireless control of toys and other remote control devices

Provide wireless control and customization for smart lighting systems

Achieve communication between wearable devices and smartphones

