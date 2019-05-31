Avnet represents 96Boards click Mezzanine board

We are thrilled to introduce you Avnet’s new development tool - called 96Boards Click Mezzanine a rapid prototyping for Ultra96 platform specially designed by Mikroe.

The 96Boards Click Mezzanine is low-cost, add-on board that allows engineers to connect their low-speed mezzanine to Click boards™.

Key Features:

Low-speed Mezzanine connectivity

Two mikroBUS™ sockets with the following interfaces: UART, SPI, I2C, PWM, Analog Input

On-board ADC

USB-UART

Additionally, this board can be found in SK package which includes three Click boards™ that add the following features: 6 Degree-of-freedom Intertial Measurement, 2x16 Character Display

The 96Boards click Mezzanine enables designers to connect the 96Boards low-speed (LS) header to, and easily add sensors, controls, relays and more to their MPSoC. These Click boards™ also offer personalization for any end application, reducing the risk of designing on custom boards, and efficiently leveraging engineering resources throughout the design process.

Avnet organizes Technical Training courses, for engineers looking to broaden their knowledge of designing IoT and AI applications with the Ultra96 development board, and ultimately to reduce the time and complexity of prototype development.

The training is available through Hackster.io, Avnet’s project-based community for anyone who wants to learn about programming and building hardware. More details on the Technical Training Courses, including specific hardware and product requirements, live event dates, and more can be found at http://avnet.me/U96-TTC.

For more information about 96Boards click Mezzanine and to order today, visit: