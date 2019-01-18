AudioMUX click - sound processing with digital controls

Development of sound applications now has a new helper! The AudioMUX click is designed for selecting one of four audio input channels, adjust its frequency response and volume, and send it to the output.

Its main features include:

independent LEFT and RIGHT channel volume based on the TDA7468D IC

digital control over the I2C interface

full set of 3.5mm vertical jack connectors onboard.

The AudioMUX is an ideal solution for developing and building audio applications with integrated tone controls. It can be used for various HiFi systems, home stereo components, computer speakers with selectable input, and many other similar audio applications that require a digitally controlled input selection and audio processing.

Featuring a set of 3.5mm vertical jack connectors onboard, it allows a simple connection to an existing audio chain. Because of its very good sound characteristics, including 0.01% of total harmonic distortion (THD), signal to noise ratio (SNR) of 100dB, 84dB of maximum attenuation, and more

