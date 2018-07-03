AudioAmp 2 click - highly efficient audio amplifier

Do you need twice the voltage swing on the output or four times more power? Great! We have just the product for you - AudioAmp 2 click™





AudioAmp 2 click

The main active component of this Click board™ is the TDA7491, a 20W dual BTL class-D audio amplifier IC, from STMicroelectronics. This IC uses the bridge tied load (BTL) topology, which means that the output load is driven by two amplifier stages, one of them being inverted. This results in twice the voltage swing on the output, or four times more power. This also means higher power dissipation, but due to the high efficiency of the TDA7491, the power dissipation is still low enough to be handled by an exposed IC pad.



