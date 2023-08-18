AudioAmp 12 Click is a compact add-on board that can reproduce input signals with desired volume and power levels at sound-producing output elements. This board features the TS2007FC, a filter-free class-D audio amplifier from STMicroelectronics. This amplifier can drive up to 1.4W into an 8Ω load at 5V, achieving better efficiency than a typical class AB audio power amplifier. In addition, it can drive up to 2.3W but into a 4Ω load at 3V and with a 1% THD+N at maximum.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for the development of PDAs and other various types of consumer audio equipment applications.

