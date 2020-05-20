Audio Xover Click is an analog active crossover solution for two-way loudspeakers. The primary purpose of the crossover circuit in a loudspeaker is to split an incoming audio signal into frequency bands that are passed to the speaker or “driver” best suited. Audio Xover Click is based on Microchip’s MCP6H012 operational amplifier with rail-to-rail output operation, connected in the configuration for 2nd order Butterworth filter for both low pass and high pass filter.

Active crossovers as Audio Xover Click don’t care how powerful your amplifiers are because they process the signal before it enters the amplifier. Active crossovers are also not very sensitive to temperature variations, so they can be very accurate, all the time. If one of the amplifiers channels in an active crossover system clips, the distortion only affects that single channel.

