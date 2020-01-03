The Audio Amp 3 Click is a stereo audio amplifier capable of delivering up to 79W per channel with the 4Ω load. It is based on the TAS5414, a class-D integrated amplifier, which utilizes a highly efficient switching scheme.

This Click board™ requires an external Power Supply Unit (PSU) for its operation. It can use a wide range of power supply voltages, from 6V up to 24V.

Audio Amp 3 can be paralleled (PBTL mode), enabling reaching over 100W of power to the connected 2Ω speaker, with low value of Total Harmonic Distortion (THD), at 24V power supply voltage.

For more information about the Audio Amp 3 Click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe