ATA6571 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a transceiver designed for high-speed CAN applications. This board features the ATA6571, a standalone high-speed CAN FD transceiver that interfaces a CAN protocol controller and the physical two-wire CAN bus from Microchip. It offers several operating modes with diagnostic and fail-safe features that enable enhanced system reliability. Its advanced low-power management with local and remote Wake-Up support makes it possible to achieve low current consumption in Standby and Sleep mode.

This Click board™ is suitable for all types of high-speed CAN networks, especially in nodes requiring low-power mode with wake-up capability via the CAN bus.

For more information about the ATA6571 Click, visit the product page.

