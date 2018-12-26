ARM compilers version 6.1.0 - design and compile in one environment with capacitive touch supported!

The new version of the ARM compilers is here!

We have several awesome changes in this version 6.1.0 of the ARM compilers. As the previous release completed the merge of Visual TFT with all our compilers, the new version is going even further. Let us get you in the loop straight away.

Visual TFT has capacitive touch supported and gestures covered

After PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, AVR, and FT90x compilers got merged with the Visual TFT software, working with the compilers got more efficient. Generating the code in the background, the compilers enabled you to focus on the design of your GUI.

Now, besides the coding and designing in one place, things got even more convenient! The visual TFT are supporting the capacitive touch, with gestures covered. You can choose directional swipe events (right, left, up, down) or zoom-in zoom-out on your TFT. You don’t need to worry about the code, you can just focus on what you’re creating.

DMA support added for TIVA

As per your request on the enhancement poll on our forum, the complete DMA support for TIVA and MSP432 are now available. The DMA for STM is currently ‘in progress’, so stay tuned to find out more about it in the following months.

The hardware modules covered in this version are SPI, ADC, UART, and I2C. We’ve prepared demos covering each module. The memory to memory transfer is also supported by this version. Also, we’ve created all the necessary help files documenting functions and procedures.

Libstock manager integrated to IDE

You can now access the libraries you need within the integrated Libstock manager with just a few clicks. In the Libstock manager tab, you can find all the libraries assigned to clicks and use them in your project.

Keep rocking the Enhancement pool on the forum

We find the insights from our community vital for the further growth of our work. We really appreciate your feedback and are looking forward to delivering the most requested updates. Thank you for letting us know! Keep voting on the forum poll, and keep track of the poll progress report, as it will continue to be updated.

For more information about the compilers, visit the product page for each one.