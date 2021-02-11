

Arduino Nano Click Shield represents an expansion adapter for IoT boards compatible with the footprint of the Arduino Nano family of development boards, with our extensive ecosystem of Click board™ peripheral modules. This embedded systems small form factor, introduced by Arduino, and accepted by many others, can be found in various controller 'flavors'. While most are based on the ARM and AVR microcontroller architecture, there are some attractive module versions as well.

By hosting two proprietary mikroBUS™ sockets, this adapter allows its users to add functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™, such as WiFi, GSm, GPS, Bluetooth, ZigBee, environmental sensors, LEDs, speech recognition, motor control, movement sensors, and many more. More than 950 Click boards™, which can be stacked and conveniently integrated, are at your disposal.

For more information visit the Arduino Nano Click Shield product page.

