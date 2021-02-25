Arduino MKR Click Shield is the perfect way to expand the functionalities of your board from Arduino's MKR family of IoT development boards. The Arduino MKR Click Shield provides two mikroBUS™ sockets to add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. We are fully stocked with everything, from sensors and WiFi transceivers to motor control and audio amplifiers.

The MKR boards come with onboard connectivity modules ranging from WiFi to GSM, making them the right solution for your next IoT project. Compared to the Arduino Uno’s familiar form factor, MKR boards are much smaller. It combines a low-power ARM® Cortex® microcontroller with the possibility to be powered by a rechargeable LiPo battery using the built-in connector. Boards like Arduino MKR WiFi 1000, Arduino MKR ZERO, Arduino MKR WAN 1310, Arduino MKR FOX 1200, Arduino MKR NB 1500 are just some of the compatible development boards with the Arduino MKR footprint of this Click Shield. All MKR boards are FCC, RoHS and CE certified, making them ideal for industrial applications combined with the RS 485, CAN, or Ethernet shields and supported by the same Arduino IDE that millions of people know users.

This development platform provides users with an extremely easy way to combine the Arduino MKR footprint compatible development board with their favorite Click boards™ in their upcoming projects.

For more information visit the Arduino MKR Click Shield product page.

