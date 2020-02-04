Arduino DMX master using RS485 Click 5V

Want to learn how to implement a DMX master controller? Check out this useful tutorial and make it happen!

The project we are talking about is named Arduino DMX master using RS485 Click board™ and it was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used one of our Click boards™: the RS485 Click 5V– which can be used as an interface between the TTL level UART and the RS422/485 communication bus. It is well suited for transmitting data packets over long distances and noisy areas, using the twisted wire bus, which offers good electromagnetic interferences (EMI) immunity. RS485 Click 5V can be used for controlling various building automation systems, intelligent lighting systems (DMX), Point-of-Sale (POS) networks, and various other devices that need to establish a reliable communication over the RS422/485 bus.

This project also utilizes our Arduino UNO Click shield, a simple shield with two mikroBUS™ host sockets that allow you to connect more than 750 different types of Click boards™ to the Arduino.

You can check out this tutorial in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

For more information about the products used in this example, click their product pages below:

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe