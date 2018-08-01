AnyNet 3G-EA click - cellular to AWS gateway device

Today we're presenting you another amazing click board. AnyNet 3G click provides developers with the complete solution for various IoT applications, by using the AWS IoT and Cloud Storage services for the data storage, analyzing and processing.

The cellular connection is established through the Quectel UG95 3G module, offering worldwide UMTS/HSPA and GSM/GPRS/EDGE coverage, and the embedded sim card by Eseye company used to communicate with the AWS. The additional onboard Microchip MCU contains the firmware used to interface the GSM/GPRS module to UART, providing users with easy to use end-point AT commands.



The click board™ has the IoT Button feature - a pin routed to the INT pin of the mikroBUS™ Setting this pin to a HIGH logic level is considered as IoT Button press. AWS IoT gateway recognizes three types of messages: short press, long press, and double-click. IoT Button pin can be coded in cloud service to perform various tasks, such as remote control for Netflix, a switch for Philips Hue light bulb, a check-in/check-out device for Airbnb guests and so on. It can also be integrated with the third-party APIs like Twitter, Facebook, Twilio, Slack or even custom applications.



For more information about this click board, please visit our website.



Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika