AnyNet 2G click review: Let's put it to the test

For this sunny Thursday, we are sharing a review from electronza.com with you. Another great article by Teodor.

AnyNet 2G click is a complete solution for IoT applications and their development, it provides an easy and secure connection with the AWS over the air. But what else is it great at?

The whole review will tell you what Teodor thinks about the Click board, what the strong points are, and how he used it.

We think that AnyNet 2G click makes IoT development easier, more efficient, and saves a developer's time. As Teodor phrased it:

"The developers can use AWS cloud to remotely and securely activate, authenticate and certify their devices Over-the-Air. This approach can relieve the developer form the headache of securing IoT applications, offering an easy way to meet Cloud security rules, with the added benefit of scalability as projects grow. Another benefit is that we are no longer bound to the physical location. I can manage an Anynet2G located in Africa without leaving the comfort of the air conditioning in my office in Bucharest."

Read the whole post if you want to see how Teodor created the Thing, configured his AWM account, and did some sending and receiving of data from AWS.

As you maybe already know, AnyNet 2G click can connect your development project through over 235 cellular networks, across 75 countries. Teodor explained this nicely in his conclusion:

"It’s a possible solution to consider when developing applications that cover a large geographical area, as one is not limited to a specific cellular network. It’s even more fitted for applications that will cover several countries, as one doesn’t have to deal with multiple invoices from each cellular services provider. Instead, all the management and invoicing are done through AWS."

If you have any thoughts on this review or the AnyNet 2G click, let us know on social media.

For more information about AnyNet 2G click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika