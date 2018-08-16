Angle 4 click - contactless angle measurement

If you're looking for a solution for your project that includes contactless angle measurement, we want to introduce you to Angle 4 click board. Among many options, we want to point out some of them: acquisition of position and rotation for various BLDC or stepper motors, mechanical potentiometer replacement, building of various HMI platforms, in robotics etc.





Angle 4 click uses the AEAT-8800-Q24, an integrated 10 to 16-bit programmable angular magnetic encoder, by Broadcom. This sensor relies on integrated Hall elements and complex analog front end and digital signal processing, in order to provide absolute angular position over the industry standard SPI interface.





The library provided with Angle 4 click offers several simple and useful functions, among which is the angle4_calibration function, which will automatically program the direction and the resolution parameters to the OTP memory, passed as arguments to this function.

If you want to find out more please check it out on our website.



Yours sincerely,

Mikroelektronika





