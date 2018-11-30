Angle 2 - Magnetic rotation sensor for absolute angular positional data

Angle 2 click gives you precise measurements of angular positions. It uses the ultra-fast MA angular sensor IC produced by Monolithic Power Systems.

Its features include, but are not limited to:

OTP memory that can be used for permanent storage of the app-specific settings

Low-latency angular data acquisition

High reliability of the Spinaxis technology

Embedded quadrature encoder outputs

Angle 2 is a perfect Click Board™ for various applications requiring a reliable angle sensing. Servo drives, robotic and automotive applications, BLDC motor speed detection are just some of them.

