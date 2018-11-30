Product successfully added to your shopping cart
Angle 2 - Magnetic rotation sensor for absolute angular positional data

Published: 30/11/2018 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

| Views:26

Angle 2 click gives you precise measurements of angular positions. It uses the ultra-fast MA angular sensor IC produced by Monolithic Power Systems.

Its features include, but are not limited to:

  • OTP memory that can be used for permanent storage of the app-specific settings
  • Low-latency angular data acquisition
  • High reliability of the Spinaxis technology
  • Embedded quadrature encoder outputs

Angle 2 is a perfect Click Board for various applications requiring a reliable angle sensing. Servo drives, robotic and automotive applications, BLDC motor speed detection are just some of them.

For more information about the product, please visit our website.