Angle 2 - Magnetic rotation sensor for absolute angular positional data

Angle 2 click gives you precise measurements of angular positions. It uses the ultra-fast MA angular sensor IC produced by Monolithic Power Systems.
Its features include, but are not limited to:
- OTP memory that can be used for permanent storage of the app-specific settings
- Low-latency angular data acquisition
- High reliability of the Spinaxis technology
- Embedded quadrature encoder outputs
Angle 2 is a perfect Click Board™ for various applications requiring a reliable angle sensing. Servo drives, robotic and automotive applications, BLDC motor speed detection are just some of them.
