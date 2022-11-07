Angle 10 Click is a compact add-on board that detects the absolute angular position of a permanent magnet. This board features the AS5070A, a high-resolution angular position sensor with an analog output for precise absolute angle measurement from ams AG. Based on a Hall sensor technology, the AS5070A measures the orthogonal component of the flux density over a full-turn rotation and compensates for external stray magnetic fields with a robust architecture based on a 14-bit sensor array and analog front-end. Only a simple two-pole magnet rotating over the center of the AS5070A is required to measure the angle, providing an instant indication of the magnet’s angular position.

This Click board™ is suitable for contactless potentiometers, knobs, and other angular position measurement solutions.

For more information, visit the Angle 10 Click product page.

