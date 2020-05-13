Analog MUX Click is a Click board™ that switches one of the sixteen inputs to one output. It employs the CD74HC4067, a High-Speed CMOS Logic 16-Channel Analog Multiplexer/Demultiplexer, produced by Texas Instruments. It offers the rail-to-rail operation, allowing the input signal to swing up (and down) to the voltage of the power supply, with no distortion. Features such as the low on-resistance and low input current leakage, fast and balanced propagation delay, and transition times and break-before-make switching action make this circuit a perfect solution for various switching applications, analog, and digital signals.

It can be used for automatization and process control, programmable logic controllers, digital multimeters, battery monitoring, and other applications that require analog signal switching.

