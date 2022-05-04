Analog MUX 5 Click is a compact add-on board that switches one of many inputs to one output. This board features the MAX4634, a fast, low-voltage four-channel CMOS analog multiplexer from Analog Devices. This low-voltage multiplexer operates from both mikroBUS™ power rails and features 4Ω maximum ON-resistance (RON). CMOS switch construction allows the processing of analog signals within the supply voltage range. It is also characterized by an easy way of management, only through a couple of signals from the mikroBUS™ socket.

This Click board™ is suitable for various applications, from industrial and instrumentation to medical, consumer, communications, and more.

