Analog MUX 2 Click is a compact add-on board that switches one of the eight inputs to one output. This board features the ADG728, a low voltage, CMOS 8-channel analog matrix switch with a serially controlled 2-wire interface from Analog Devices. The ADG728 can operate equally well as either multiplexer, demultiplexer, or switch array easily connected to a 9 pole spring action block terminal. It provides flexibility and features a low on-resistance closely matched between switches and very flat over the full signal range.

This Click board™ is suitable for a wide range of applications, from industrial and instrumentation to medical, consumer, communications, and automotive systems.

For more information about the Analog MUX 2 Clickvisit the product page.

Your Mikroe