An intelligent 9DoF motion sensor with the support for MotionEngine™

SmartDOF click features a highly advanced SiP solution with three different sensors: triaxial accelerometer, magnetometer, and triaxial gyroscope are all integrated on the same die, along with the powerful 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M0+ MCU. Thanks to the integrated MCU, the BN080 SiP provides an extensive signal processing, including support for the MotionEngine™.

The MotionEngine™ software allows extensive data modes and events detection. It brings the concept of events detection and classification. It is capable of determining if the device is left on a flat surface, if it is being held in a stationary manner, or it is in motion. This is a step beyond classic event detection, and it is very useful for smartphone application development.

Packed with the powerful 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M0+ MCU core and the MotionEngine™, the BN080 SiP makes the SmartDOF click a perfect solution for the development of various applications, including:

VR/AR applications

Robotics

Gaming applications

Wearable motion monitors

Smartphone or tablet motion tracking applications

Other similar motion-based applications

For more information about SmartDOF click, please visit our website.