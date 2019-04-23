Account
Published: 23/04/2019 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

An intelligent 9DoF motion sensor with the support for MotionEngine™

 

SmartDOF click features a highly advanced SiP solution with three different sensors: triaxial accelerometer, magnetometer, and triaxial gyroscope are all integrated on the same die, along with the powerful 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M0+ MCU. Thanks to the integrated MCU, the BN080 SiP provides an extensive signal processing, including support for the MotionEngine™.

 

The MotionEngine™ software allows extensive data modes and events detection. It brings the concept of events detection and classification. It is capable of determining if the device is left on a flat surface, if it is being held in a stationary manner, or it is in motion. This is a step beyond classic event detection, and it is very useful for smartphone application development.

 

Packed with the powerful 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M0+ MCU core and the MotionEngine™, the BN080 SiP makes the SmartDOF click a perfect solution for the development of various applications, including:

 

  • VR/AR applications
  • Robotics
  • Gaming applications
  • Wearable motion monitors
  • Smartphone or tablet motion tracking applications
  • Other similar motion-based applications

 

