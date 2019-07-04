Magneto 7 click features an accurate sensing of the magnetic field in all three axes, on-chip processing functions, 12bit / 14bit Digital Output.

It features the BM1422AGMV, a complete integrated solution with magneto-impedance (MI) elements, low-noise analog AD converter, and digital signal processing (DSP) sections, on the same die.

Magneto 7 click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

An ideal solution for developing portable electronic compass applications, but it can be also used for the detection of a magnetic field, vehicle detection, and similar applications that rely on an accurate magnetic field sensing in all three axes.

