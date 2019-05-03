An advanced stepper driver with high-resolution microstepping and wide voltage range

STSPIN820 click is a stepper motor driver with the PWM current control and selectable microstepping up to 1/256 steps. It is based on the STSPIN820, a stepper motor driver with integrated 256 steps control logic, produced by STMicroelectronics. This IC accepts a wide range of input voltages, from 7V up to 45V.

Thanks to its high microstepping resolution with the improved PWM current control implementation, STSPIN820 click can silently and efficiently drive the connected bipolar stepper motor. One of the key features of the STSPIN820 IC is its very low RDSON resistance, which results in very high efficiency, and low power dissipation.

Some additional features of the STSPIN820 IC include a dedicated logic section for simplified control of the motor, optimized current decay modes for high efficiency, current limiting by an external potentiometer (included on the Click board™), four switches for mode selection (also included on the Click board™), and more. This makes STSPIN820 click a perfect solution for the development of various stepper applications, including:

Actuators for movable elements

Portable printers

Toys

Mechatronic applications

Robotics

Other similar applications based on driving a bipolar stepper motor

