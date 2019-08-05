An advanced 13-axis motion tracking Click board™

Published: 05/08/2019 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

13DOF 2 CLICK – an advanced 13-axis motion tracking Click board™, which utilizes two different sensor ICs onboard: BME680 and BMX160

 

  • BMX160 - a small, high performance, low power 9-axis sensor
  • The BME680 is a digital 4-in-1 sensor with VOC, humidity, pressure and temperature measurement

 

This Click board™ integrates a triaxial accelerometer, triaxial gyroscope, geomagnetic, VOC, humidity, pressure and temperature sensors on the single board.

 

