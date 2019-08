The eINK display is a high-contrast e-paper display. eINK displays have really good sunlight readability. It is almost like you are reading from a book. The viewing angle is good from whichever way you look at it.

The most distinctive feature of the eINK displays is their very low power consumption and the ability to retain the information, even after disconnecting from the power source.

