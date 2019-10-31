The AMR Current click is a Click board™ which features the MCR1101-20-5, an AMR based integrated current sensor from ACEINNA.

The AMR current click is product is ±20A fully integrated bi-directional analog output current sensors that deliver both high accuracy and high bandwidth. This state-of-the-art Anisotropic Magneto Resistive (AMR) sensor technology provides inherently low noise, excellent linearity and repeatability.

For more information about the AMR Current click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe