AMR Angle Click is a compact add-on board containing an anisotropic magnetoresistive measurement solution ideal for either angle or linear position measurements. This board features the ADA4571, an AMR sensor with clean and amplified cosine and sine output signals related to a rotating magnetic field angle from Analog Devices. It can provide better than 0.2° angular accuracy over 180°, and linear accuracy of 2mil (0.002 inches) over a 0.5-inch range, depending on the size of the used magnet. This Click board™ is suitable for absolute position measurement (linear and angle), contactless angular measurement and detection, magnetic angular position sensing, actuator control and positioning, and more.



