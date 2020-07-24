Ammonia Click is an ammonia detection (NH3) sensor, based on the MQ-137 gas sensor. This gas sensor has a sensitive layer made of SnO2, which changes its resistance when exposed to ammonia. The sensor can sense NH3 concentration in the range of 5 ppm to 200 ppm. The Click board™ has a trimmer potentiometer, used to adjust the sensitivity and offset of the MQ-137 sensor.

It can be used in different Ammonia concentration detectors for air quality control, or for gas leak detection.

For more information about the Ammonia Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe