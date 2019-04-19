Ambient light and proximity sensing Click board™, based on the VCNL4040 IC with the Filtron™ technology

Proximity 9 click is a very accurate and reliable proximity sensing (PS) and ambient light sensing (ALS) device, equipped with the VCNL4040, an integrated PS and ALS sensor. The proprietary Filtron™ technology provides response near to the human eye spectral response, along with the background light cancellation. Finally, the programmable interrupt engine allows for the development of an optimized firmware.

The Proximity Sensing (PS) section of the VCNL4040 IC implements several solutions for the improved proximity detection of objects of any color. It relies on the detection of the reflected IR light from the emitting LEDs. It features the Logic Mode, which can be used for an autonomous operation: the interrupt is asserted or de-asserted independently, depending on the programmed proximity thresholds.

Features such as the immunity to a red glow, intelligent crosstalk phenomenon reduction, smart persistence scheme for false interrupt triggering prevention, programmable IR LED current, and selectable sampling resolution and integration time, help achieving a reliable and accurate proximity detection. It can be used for any application that requires a reliable and accurate proximity detection and ambient light sensing, including:

Dimming the backlight on LCD and TFT displays

Proximity activation of the POS terminal display

Brightness adjustment of a handheld device display

Lux meter

Proximity-activated short-range security, etc.

