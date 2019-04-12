Ambient 6 click - a reliable and accurate ambient light sensing

Ambient 6 click can sense the intensity of the ambient light, providing the measurement data in a digital format over the I2C interface. Packed in a small transparent casing, the VEML7700 IC used on this Click board™ is a perfect solution for the development of light sensing applications. Thanks to the O-Trim™ and Filtron™ technologies, it can sense light the way the human eye senses it, while maintaining a high accuracy under various conditions.

With only 6 configuration registers, it is very easy to program this device. However, like all our Click boards™, it is supported by the mikroSDK compatible set of functions, which simplify the development even further, providing code portability across different architectures.

The VEML7700 IC features a programmable dynamic range, interrupt detection when the ALS measurement exceeds programmable threshold window, programmable persistance, a 16-bit resolution, and low power consumption. These features make Ambient 6 click a perfect solution for the development of various applications, including:

Light activated switches

Backlight dimming for mobile and handheld devices

Light metering

Other similar light sensing aplications

For more information about the Ambient 6 click, please visit our website.