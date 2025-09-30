Ambient 25 Click designed for highly sensitive ambient light sensing and advanced light flicker detection

Add highly sensitive dual-channel light sensing to indoor and outdoor brightness management systems with the TSL2522

Ambient 25 Click is a compact add-on board that provides highly sensitive ambient light sensing and advanced light flicker detection. It is based on the TSL2522, an ambient light sensor from ams OSRAM.

Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Dual-Channel Sensing: Integrates both photopic (560nm) and infrared (880nm) photodiodes for comprehensive light measurement

Integrates both photopic (560nm) and infrared (880nm) photodiodes for comprehensive light measurement Highly Sensitive Detection: Capable of detecting light down to 1mlux with a wide 4096x dynamic range

Capable of detecting light down to 1mlux with a wide 4096x dynamic range Invisible ALS Operation: Can operate under any type of glass, making it versatile for various product designs

Can operate under any type of glass, making it versatile for various product designs Programmable Settings: Allows for configurable gain and integration time to optimize performance

Allows for configurable gain and integration time to optimize performance Light Flicker Detection Engine: Automatically detects light flicker, which is useful for display and camera applications

Automatically detects light flicker, which is useful for display and camera applications I2C Interface: Communicates with a host MCU via I2C and includes interrupt support

Used to automatically adjust display brightness based on ambient light conditions

based on ambient light conditions Ideal for camera assistance applications in flickering light conditions

applications in flickering light conditions Provides precise light data for indoor and outdoor brightness measurement systems

