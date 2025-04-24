Ambient 24 Click for precise ambient light detection

Achieve highly accurate ambient light intensity measurements with VEML4031X00

Ambient 24 Click is a compact add-on board used to precisely measure ambient light intensity in various lighting conditions. It features the VEML4031X00, a high-resolution 16-bit digital ambient light sensor from Vishay Semiconductor.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

High-resolution 16-bit output: Provides precise light intensity readings

Wide detection range: Measures light levels from 0 to 172,000 lux

Fine resolution: Offers a resolution of 0.0026 lux for accurate low-light measurements

Low noise amplifier: Ensures reliable and accurate light detection

I2C communication: Communicates via a standard I2C interface (up to 400kHz)

APPLICATIONS:



Automatically adjust screen brightness based on ambient light

Optimize display visibility in automotive infotainment systems

Control automatic dimming of rear-view mirrors

Adjust interior lighting levels in vehicles and buildings

Ensure optimal visibility of HUD projections

Enable energy-efficient lighting control in smart environments

Any application requiring precise and reliable ambient light sensing

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Ambient 24 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



