Ambient 22 Click is a compact add-on board that measures the intensity of visible light. This board features the OPT3005, a single-chip lux meter from Texas Instruments that transforms light intensity to a digital signal output that can be directly communicated via an I2C interface. The sensor's spectral response tightly matches the human eye's photopic response along with extreme rejection to 850nm and 940nm infrared light over a wide angle of incidence. Measurements can be made from 20mlux up to 166klux without manually selecting full-scale ranges using the built-in, full-scale setting feature.

This Click board™ is suitable for obtaining ambient light data in applications like display optical-intensity, industrial, or commercial lighting control.

For more information, visit the Ambient 22 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1350+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE