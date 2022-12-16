Ambient 20 Click is a compact add-on board used to measure the amount of the present ambient light. This board features the BU27030NUC, a 16-bit digital-output ambient light sensor with an I2C interface from Rohm Semiconductor. The BU27030NUC has a flexible and wide operating range of up to 20klx with a maximum resolution of 0.0007lux/count, providing an excellent responsivity close to the human eyes' response. It also features inherent 50Hz/60Hz light noise rejection and excellent IR-cut characteristics for high robustness at high sensitivity.

This Click board™ is the most suitable for obtaining ambient light data in applications such as automatic residential and commercial lighting management.

For more information, visit the Ambient 20 Click product page.

